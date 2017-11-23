New video shows off-duty Cleveland officer arrested twice in one night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- New video shows more of what happened the night an off-duty Cleveland police officer was arrested twice in one night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol first stopped Eric Williams for having a gun and driving drunk.

Troopers released him to a woman with him. Two and a half hours after the first stop, Middleburg Heights police stopped Williams for speeding.

Police also said he had no right to get back behind the wheel after the first stop.

Highway patrol video just released to the I-Team shows a trooper asking Williams if he'd had anything to drink.

Trooper: "Cause I'm smelling it."

Williams: "Nothing. Nothing, really."

Trooper: "Nothing, or nothing, really?"

The trooper also wondered if Williams is off-duty and has his credentials.

Video released earlier from the Middleburg Heights traffic stop shows an officer incredulous when he realizes he's stopping Williams when he had just been hauled in by a state trooper.

Records show since that night, Williams pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the drunken driving case. Charges are still pending from the second stop.

The Cleveland Division of Police said it placed Williams on restricted duty as the court matters play out.