Man turns Craigslist prank into turkey giveaway

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa– What started out as a prank ended up helping dozens of families this Thanksgiving.

Austin Hermsen, of Marion, Iowa, said someone posted his phone number on a fake Craigslist ad. The post promised he would give away 30 turkeys to anyone who called his number, FOX 28 reported.

“I received a flood of calls and texts, and it broke my heart that these people could really use a turkey,” he said in a Facebook post.

He enlisted the help of his friends and raised more than $1,300 in just a few days.

On Wednesday, the group passed out turkeys, potatoes, stuffing and corn to 80 families.