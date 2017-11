× Man injured, dog killed in Painesville house fire

PAINESVILLE, Ohio– A man was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Painesville.

It happened Thursday evening at a home on Bank Street, near Walnut Avenue.

Fire officials said one man was injured and taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. His condition is not known at this time.

The family dog died in the blaze.

Flames also damaged a neighboring house.

