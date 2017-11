CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Police Foundation is sharing a heartwarming photo of a family it provided with groceries for Thanksgiving.

According to a post on Facebook, the foundation provided the family with turkey and groceries.

The father, Hiram, was hurt and is not able to work at the time. He and Billy, also pictured, have three children.

“The family was really grateful for the food. I told them we would be back around Christmas,” the post states.