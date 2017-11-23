Cleveland man goes home for Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- It was an extra special Thanksgiving for one Cleveland family.

Kelvin Young was paralyzed from a gunshot wound to the back in 1975. He fell ill about a year ago and was diagnosed with liver cancer.

He spent 10 months at MetroHealth Medical Center, where he worked hard in therapy so he would be able to make it home for the holidays. A month ago, doctors gave him the good news and on Thursday, Young was released from the hospital.

"I wasn't sure, but everything just kind of came together at the same time. Me getting well and Thanksgiving, and it all worked out together," Young said.

Here's some more good news: Young is now cancer free.