CLEVELAND-- No one was injured when a car crashed into a house on Cleveland's west side Thursday evening.

The driver hit the house on Storer Avenue and tried to flee the scene, police said. That's when one resident of the home ran out of the house and took the driver's keys.

Officers arrived and placed the driver into custody. She was put in an ambulance to be evaluated.

Police said when the ambulance arrived at the hospital, the woman jumped out. She is still on the run.