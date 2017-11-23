× 9-year-old girl dies weeks after Euclid hit-and-run crash

EUCLID, Ohio– The 9-year-old girl who was hit by a car in Euclid earlier this month has passed away.

De’Zyre Mays was struck on Babbitt Road on Nov. 9. The driver did not stop and the vehicle was found at a nearby gas station a short time later.

Mays died as a result of her injuries on Tuesday evening.

Her family is planning a spaghetti dinner in her honor to help pay for funeral costs. It will be on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Euclid Prep School.

The driver was charged with leaving the scene of an accident. More charges may be added.

Continuing coverage on this story here