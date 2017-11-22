Today marks the beginning of a busy travel season! Here’s what to know…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- This week marks the beginning of a busy and snowy travel season.

Many Northeast Ohioans are packing up and getting out of town to be with relatives.

The Cleveland Hopkins International Airport says they are ready for the crowds and whatever else Mother Nature may bring.

AAA projects travel for this Thanksgiving holiday will be the busiest it's been in more than a decade.

Nearly 50.9 million people will be traveling away from home this Thanksgiving, and AAA is predicting the highest travel volume since 2005.

The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is Nov. 22 through Nov. 26.

According to information from Google Maps, there are actually best and worst times to leave Cleveland and to return to the city.

Google recommends the following:

— Best day to leave: Thanksgiving Day itself at 6 a.m.

— Worst day to leave: Day before Thanksgiving at 4 p.m.

— Best day to return: Sunday after Thanksgiving at 6 a.m.

— Worst day to return: The Sunday after Thanksgiving at 4 p.m.

Cleveland Hopkins brought in additional staff to help during heavy travel periods. They were all out Tuesday training on new equipment. The airport says they've allocated more than $2 million into winter equipment to handle the snow and the deicing of roads.

This coming Sunday is also one of the busiest travel days of the year, and our meteorologists are predicting the white stuff.

**Click here for the Fox 8 Weather Page!**

The Cleveland airport recommends a few tips to make traveling easier:

1.) Make sure to know the status of your flight, airline contact information, security checkpoint wait times and parking status updates

2.) Be prepared for the screening process

-- Remember the TSA 3-1-1 rule for carry-on items – Three ounces (3 oz.) per

container, in a clear one-quart bag, one per passenger.

-- Knives, scissors with pointed tips, pepper spray and other such items are

prohibited as carry-on items. For a comprehensive list of banned and permitted

items, visit the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) website at

http://www.tsa.gov.

-- Carry-on luggage is typically restricted to one bag and one personal item per

person. A personal item includes a purse, briefcase, or laptop bag. Keep in mind

that all airlines have different policies, please check with your airline to make

sure you know their policy.

-- Outer coats, jackets and other such outer garments must be removed and put

through x-ray screening.

-- Children under the age of 12 will not have to remove their shoes before going

through security.

3.) Expect longer lines at ticket counters and checkpoints

4.) Arrive at least two hours before scheduled departures to allow time for inclement weather, traffic, parking, checking in and going through checkpoints.

