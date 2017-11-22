Three years since deadly shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice

CLEVELAND– It’s been three years since 12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot and killed by a Cleveland police officer outside a rec center on the city’s west side.

Police were called to the Cudell Recreation Center on Nov. 22, 2014 for a report of a male with a gun. Officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback drove up to the gazebo near Rice and ordered the boy to drop the weapon.

He didn’t comply and was shot within 2 seconds of the officers’ arrival. Rice suffered two gunshot wounds and died the next day.

The officers did not face any criminal charges, but Loehmann, who fired the shots, was terminated from the Cleveland Division of Police. Garmback was suspended for 10 days.

In 2016, the city of Cleveland and the Rice family reached a $6 million settlement in the wrongful death case.

Since Tamir’s death, Cleveland police made changes to its hiring process, including adding a review of past personnel files. The division of police also started putting first aid kits in all patrol cruisers.

Here is a look back at the year following the shooting:

