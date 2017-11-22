Thankful: St. Augustine gears up to serve thousands Thanksgiving dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Family, friends and food are things some people may take for granted on Thanksgiving. For decades, one woman has made sure those who are less fortunate have something they can be thankful for.

Anyone who needs a warm place to eat a hot meal can always count on the daily hunger center at St. Augustine Church in Tremont.

Sister Corita Ambro has operated it for years.

"I think it's 25 years, I'm not sure, I forget (laugh), I just live it," said Sister Corita.

Each year she puts out a call for volunteers and donations to help serve Thanksgiving meals to less fortunate people across the area. This year, just like all of the others, Northeast Ohio answered the call.

"The people of Cleveland are so generous to us, ok, we don't just keep stuff for ourselves, ok, we want the people to be served, wherever they are, wherever they need," Sister Corita said.

Sister Corita says by Wednesday evening, most of the meals, with turkey, stuffing and all the fixings, were already prepared and ready to be served here at St. Augustine or various locations across the area.

She says of the approximately 19,000 meals that will be served, about 83-hundred will be delivered.

"It's not just around here, I went as far as Lorain County, I went out to Huron, Ohio delivering to them so they can serve their little group over there. We got a group out in Youngstown, it's basically all over," said church member Chuck Adkins.

"You know what makes it so wonderful, is all the people I get to see, all the people who brought their donations in today, I got to visit with them and be with them and talk with them, ok, that's the best part of all of this," said Sister Corita.

Sister Corita says if they can, the center provides more than just meals, like she did for a mother of three who didn't have heat.

"We went out and bought her a furnace and my janitor was installing that furnace today, so that that family could have heat," Sister Corita said.

"I get the pleasure of seeing the smile on people's faces when I deliver to the sites," said Adkins.

"I really call it a family and they call it a family," said Sister Corita.

Meals will be served at St. Augustine Church from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm.

Sister Corita wants to remind the public that the hunger center needs volunteers and donations all year around.