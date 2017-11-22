Teen to be tried as adult in series of violent crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Prosecutors say a teen's reign of terror is over and he will now be tried as an adult following a series of violent crimes investigators allege he is behind.

17-year-old Krillian Howard was indicted as an adult Wednesday. Police say he is behind at least 2 carjackings and a chase with police last spring.

Police arrested Howard on April 12th. They say he was involved in 2 carjackings that day, which also happened to be his birthday. The first one happened in Bath Township at a rest stop. The other, happened in an individual's driveway in Independence 10 minutes after the first crime.

The teenager has a notable feature many victim's recognized: he is missing part of his right arm.

Police were able to catch up with the teen after a police helicopter spotted one of the stolen vehicles pull into a driveway on east 118th street. They say two teenagers ran from the vehicle.

Police caught up with Howard after a brief foot chase. At the time, they were looking for him in connection to yet another car-jacking that had happened in March on Cleveland's West Side.

Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Edward Fadel says this is someone they've been wanting to get off the streets.

"It's important that an individual like this is off the streets. He shows no regard for human life, he has terrorized people, in their most intimate settings: their driveways, a rest stop. People, when they think they are safe doing their daily activities and are disrupted by a significant crime driving force like this individual, it breeds terror in the community and puts lives in danger. This is someone that needs to be off the streets" says Fadel.

Fadel says Prosecutor Michael O'Malley wants these significant juvenile offenders that are violent, that break the law in bunches, to be prosecuted in adult court. He says they are not children that the juvenile system is equipped to handle, adding these are individuals that deserve adult punishments and sanctions.