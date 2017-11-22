Suspects in Willoughby crime spree linked to stolen car with baby inside

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio– The Willoughby Police Department is working to track down four suspects in a series of crimes Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a clothing store in Willoughby at about 5 p.m. for a group trying to make a $700 purchase. Police said the store suspected the four males were using a fraudulent credit card and when the purchase was denied, they fled.

Minutes later, a woman reported her purse was stolen in the Giant Eagle parking lot. According to Willoughby police, the thief ran to a silver SUV.

That same vehicle, a silver 2006 BMW X5, was spotted in front of the GameStop. As officers arrived, the four suspects got into the SUV and drove away. In the process, they hit a Hummer.

Willoughby police tried to pull over the vehicle as it went westbound on Euclid Avenue into Cleveland. No one was injured during the purse snatching or crash.

During its investigation, the Willoughby Police Department learned the BMW was stolen with two small children inside on Saturday in Cleveland. The older child was able to escape and the 4-month-old was later found on Melba Avenue.

Anyone with information is ask to call Detective Burrington at 440-953-4210.