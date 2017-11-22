Second case of attempted child enticement reported in Sandusky

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio-- Sandusky police are warning parents about two cases just days apart where men attempted to lure children inside their vehicles.

"Trafficking is the first thing that went through my mind. Like, 'Oh my god in 5 seconds he could have been gone,'" Sheena Lafferty said.

Lafferty's son Devin, 12, was walking home from school Monday along Shelby and West Osborne streets when he said an unidentified man in a white van asked him repeatedly if he needed a ride.

After refusing, Devin said the man stated he had money and proceeded to follow him home. Lafferty said her son threw a rock at the van, which then drove away.

"You always hear about it somewhere else," said Keith Jackson, Devin's father. "You never think it will be so close to home."

Police are investigating a second case from Saturday where a girl was approached. According to police, a man driving a black pickup truck followed the child and stated she didn't have a choice when she declined his ride offer.

"We are stepping up patrols in the neighborhood all the areas they happened in," said Assistant Sandusky Police Chief Phil Frost.

Sandusky police are working to determine if there are any connections between both incidents.