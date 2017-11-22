Ready to shop? Here’s a guide to Thanksgiving & Black Friday store hours, ads and deals!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stores are unveiling their plans for the most critical days of the holiday shopping season.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, over 100 million Americans plan to shop Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales this year.

**For a list of stores that will NOT be open on Thanksgiving, click here**

The list below will help you save time researching store hours and circulars for the major retailers!

Happy shopping!

Store Hours/Ads

Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. They'll be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Online deals will be available starting on Thanksgiving.

For the Barnes & Noble Black Friday ad, click here.

Belk

Belk will open at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will stay open until 1 a.m. Friday. The department store will reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday and remain open until 10 p.m.

For Belk's Black Friday ad, click here.

Best Buy

Best Buy will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will stay open until 1 a.m. Friday. Doors reopen that day at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. A first round of deals will be available November 8-11.

For Best Buy's Black Friday ad, click here.

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's stores will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will remain open until 2 a.m. Friday. The stores will reopen at 5 a.m. that day and will remain open until 10 p.m.

For Dick's Black Friday ad, click here.

GameStop

Many GameStop stores will be open on Thanksgiving, but none in Maine, Massachusetts or Rhode Island. Stores located in strip centers will be open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Stores located in malls will be opened during the mall's hours of operation. On Black Friday, stores located in strip centers will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and stores located in malls will be opened during the mall's hours of operation

For GameStop's Black Friday ad, click here.

JCPenney

JCPenney will open at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Its stores will stay open until 10 p.m. the following day. Online sale prices will start four days ahead, on November 19.

For JCPenney's Black Friday ad, click here.

Kmart

Kmart stores will open at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Some stores will close at midnight or 2 a.m. on Friday and reopen at 6 a.m.

For Kmart's Black Friday ad, click here.

Kohl's

Kohl's is opening at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will stay open through 11:59 p.m. on Black Friday.

For Kohl's Black Friday ad, click here.

Lowe's

Lowe's stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. They will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Macy's

Macy's will open most of its full department stores at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The company is also highlighting deals that will only be available at certain hours.

For Macy's Black Friday ad, click here.

Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, and open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday. Closing hours vary from store to store.

For the Neiman Marcus Black Friday ad, click here.

Office Depot

Office Depot and OfficeMax stores won't be open on Thanksgiving. Instead, doors will open at 7:45 a.m. on Friday. Online deals will start at 12:01 a.m. ET Thanksgiving Day.

For the Office Depot Black Friday ad, click here.

PetSmart

PetSmart will be closed on Thanksgiving and will open on Black Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Doorbuster deals will run from open until noon.

For PetSmart's Black Friday ad, click here.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club opens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday, and the store says sales prices will be valid through that Sunday while supplies last. Online sales begin at midnight on Thanksgiving.

For Sam's Club's Black Friday ad, click here.

Sears

Sears says most of its stores will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving, though some will be closed for the holiday. All stores will reopen at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

For Sears' Black Friday ad, click here.

Target

Target's Black Friday event starts at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. New this year: Stores will close that night at midnight and reopen Friday at 6 a.m.

For Target's Black Friday ad, click here.

Toys "R" Us

Toys "R" Us will open its doors at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and the store will stay open until 11 p.m. Friday. The company also has several pre-Black Friday deals offered through its catalog.

For the Toys "R" Us Black Friday ad, click here.

Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday sale begins at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving in stores, and it will run all day online. The company is releasing color-coded maps of its stores to help customers find what they are looking for.

For Walmart's Black Friday ad, click here.

Other Black Friday Ads:

Aeropostale

Amazon

American Eagle Outfitters

Bass Pro Shops

Bath and Body Works

Bed Bath & Beyond

Big Lots

Bon-Ton

Burlington

Cabela's

Costco

Express

Five Below

Gap

Groupon

Hobby Lobby

Michael's

New York and Company

Old Navy

PetCo

Victoria's Secret

World Market

