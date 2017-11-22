Not Yo Daddy’s Stuffing!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Not Yo’ Daddy’s Mexican Hot Sauce

Ingredients



6 cups stale bread, cubed

4 tablespoons canola oil

2 teaspoons Not Yo’ Daddy’s Mexican Hot Sauce

2 eggs

3 tablespoons vegan butter

1 medium onion, diced

4 stalks celery, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon each rosemary, thyme and sage, minced

¼ cup salted and roasted pumpkin seeds

¼ cup dried cranberries

Approximately 2 cups vegetable broth

Salt and pepper

Instructions



Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a sauce pan, melt the butter and sauté onion, celery and garlic until soft and translucent. Salt and pepper to taste. Meanwhile, whisk together oil, Not Yo’ Daddy’s Mexican Hot Sauce and eggs in a small mixing bowl. Place bread crumbs in a large mixing bowl, pour in the Not Yo’ Daddy’s mixture and thoroughly coat the bread. Add in the rest of the ingredients and toss well. Transport the stuffing to a bread pan and cook, covered, for 30 minutes. Remove cover, increase heat to 400 and cook another 20 minutes or until golden brown on top.