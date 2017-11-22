Missing: Marlisia Mitchell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Marlisia Mitchell, 15, was last seen Aug. 28.

She is 5'2" tall and weighs 185 pounds. She was last seen on East 106th Street, and police think she may be staying in the area of East 123rd and Phillips in East Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Callahan with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5418.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News

