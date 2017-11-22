× Man charged with Avon burglary; Stolen items recovered

AVON, Ohio– A man is facing charges after Avon police say he tried to break into several homes.

A resident called officers at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when he noticed a suspicious person at his back patio door. Police responded to the area of Mapleridge Boulevard and Sunfish Cove, and found Justin Dino, 23, of Linndale.

He was taken into custody, and charged with burglary and attempted burglary. The suspect is accused of entering one home and tampering with several more.

Officers found Dino’s vehicle nearby. Police said they recovered jewelry, coins and cash inside. Investigators are still working to identify from where they originated.

The case is still under investigation and detectives may pursue more charges.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Avon Police Department Detective Bureau at 440-934-7965.