LeBron James suffers facial laceration, gets stitches during game against Nets

CLEVELAND – Basketball is a sport that normally doesn’t draw lots of blood…but LeBron James needed some stitches during the game against the Nets Wednesday.

James was taken to the locker room at halftime, where he got stitches in his face.

Apparently a few stitches weren’t enough to keep him from playing though. He was back in the game for the second half.

The injury also did not stop him from becoming one of 26 players in NBA history with at least 1,500 career 3 point shots made. Go LeBron!

More Cavs, here.