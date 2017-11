Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Help make the holidays brighter for children in Northeast Ohio.

Join FOX 8, along with the Northern Ohio Honda Dealers, for the 12th annualĀ Operation Giving Tree.

You can drop off new, unwrapped gifts today from 6:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. in the FOX 8 front yard -- 5800 Dick Goddard Way.

See a list of items, below. All of the toys will go to children in county care.

We thank you so much!