Huron County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

NORWALK, Ohio– The Huron County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to residents on Wednesday about a phone scam.

Authorities have received complaints about scammers calling people and posing as the sheriff’s office to ask for money and gift cards. According to investigators, the thieves are using an application that makes the call appear like it’s coming from the sheriff’s office phone number.

Do not give out any personal information. The sheriff’s office recommends hanging up and ignoring future calls.

If you believe the Huron County Sheriff’s Office is trying to contact you, call there directly.