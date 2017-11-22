Get into the holiday spirit! Christmas attractions across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND– Northeast Ohio is home to one-of-a-kind holiday attractions, from the “A Christmas Story” house to Castle Noel.

Here are the places you need to check out this season:

Akron Zoo Wild Lights

500 Edgewood Ave., Akron, Ohio 44307

Nov. 24 to Dec. 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $11 for children ages 2 to 14. Prices are lower for Akron Zoo members or if you buy pre-sale tickets.

The Akron Zoo gets in the holiday spirit with thousands of lights and dozens of displays. There’s also carolers, costumed characters, ice carvers and Santa!

Candy Land has Gone Wild

8668 Kirtland-Chardon Rd., Kirtland, Ohio 44094

Nov. 18 to Jan. 1 from noon to 5 p.m. Free to all ages.

Draw a card and become a part of this classic, life-sized board game.

Carlisle Reservation Holiday Lights

12882 Diagonal Rd., LaGrange, Ohio 44050

Nov. 27 to Dec. 30. Times vary. It’s free, but visitors are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for Second Harvest Food Bank.

Stations along the half-mile trail are decorated to represent classic holiday movies and songs. The Little Green Choo Holiday Express runs from Nov. 27 to Dec. 23.

Castle Noel

260 S. Court St., Medina, Ohio 44256

Check the website for dates and times. Tickets start at $17 and are available online.

Castle Noel is America’s largest year-round, indoor Christmas entertainment attraction. It houses props from Christmas movies like “The Grinch,” “Elf” and “Christmas Vacation.” There’s also animated window displays from New York City department stores.

Christmas at Beech Creek Gardens

11929 Beech St. NE, Alliance, Ohio 44601

Nov. 24 to Dec. 23. Times vary by day. Admission is $5. Children 2 and under are free.

Enjoy the lights and trees, visit the Grinch and follow the Storybook Trail.

Christmas Story House and Museum

3159 West 11th St., Cleveland, Ohio 44109

Open year-round from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except major holidays. There are extended hours during the holidays. Tickets are $11 for adults, $8 for kids ages 3 to 12, and children 2 and under are free.

Take a tour of Ralphie and Randy’s house, check out props from the classic movie “A Christmas Story,” and buy your own leg lamp at the gift shop.

Deck the Halls at Stan Hywet

714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio 44303

Select dates between Nov. 24 and Dec. 30. Check online for times.

More than a million lights help bring the theme, “Postcards from the Past,” to life. Go outside to take in the light show and Gingerbread Land.

Glow at the Cleveland Botanical Garden

11030 East Blvd., Cleveland, Ohio 44106

Nov. 24 to Dec. 31. Check the website for times. Admission is $16 for adults, $12 for children 3 to 12, and kids 2 and under are free.

Enjoy holiday cheer at the Cleveland Botanical Garden, filled with decorated trees, gingerbread houses and carolers.

Holiday Lantern Tours at Hale Farm

2688 Oak Hill Rd., Bath, Ohio 44210

Select days from Dec. 2 to Dec. 23. Tickets are $20 for non-members, $15 for members, and $12 for children ages 3 to 12.

Take a lantern-lit tour of the village and visit historic houses decorated for the season.

Lights on the Lake

Lakeview Park, 1800 West Erie Ave., Lorain, Ohio 44502

Nov. 26 to Dec. 31. Santa visits 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free.

Drive through the light displays at Lakeview Park, then stick around for hot chocolate, crafts and a photo with Santa.

Magic of Lights at Victory Park

7777 Victory Ln., North Ridgeville, Ohio 44039

Nov. 17 to Jan. 1 from dusk to 10 p.m. It costs $20 for a car or standard vehicle at the gate.

This 1.5-mile, drive-thru holiday light show features more than 400 displays. Organizers say this year’s setup is bigger and brighter than ever.

Mr. Kringle’s Inventionasium

Level One of Tower City Center, 230 West Huron Rd., Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Nov. 18 to Dec. 30. Book your reservation online. Tickets start at $18.

Take the family into Kringle’s top secret toy lab, where kids get to help with the evaluation and creation of holiday toys. It’s a hands-on experience and photo opportunity with Mr. Kringle.

Nela Park Holiday Lighting Showcase

1975 Noble Rd., East Cleveland, Ohio 44112

Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Non-commercial vehicles can go inside the gates during designated times mentioned above. Displays along Noble Road can be seen from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1 by car or on foot.

Toy Soldier, Fairy Godmother and Friends Holiday Show

Grand Staircase of Tower City Center 230 West Huron Rd., Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Check the website for dates and times. Free.

Tower City and Olmsted Performing Arts put on this show that’s become a Cleveland Christmas tradition.