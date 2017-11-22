ESPN: Browns could still make the playoffs

The Cleveland Browns are 0-10 but they can still make the playoffs. Here's how. pic.twitter.com/L11P1nnqOy — ESPN (@espn) November 21, 2017

The Cleveland Browns have lost all 10 games they’ve played this season, but there is still a chance they could make the playoffs. A very small chance.

ESPN tweeted a video that outlines the 47 things that would have to happen for the Browns to make the playoffs.

Of course they’d have to win their remaining six games.

The complex scenario also requires ties between the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders in week 12 and between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in week 17.

The video was retweeted more than 10,000 times and liked by more than 20,000 people.

One commenter wrote, “Who ever figured this out need a pay raise.”

Others accused ESPN of stealing the scenario from Reddit. The Reddit post has since been deleted.