David’s Cranberry Apple Casserole

Cranberry Apple Casserole

3 cups peeled, chopped apples

2 cups fresh cranberries (1-12 oz bag)

3 Tablespoons Flour

1 cup sugar

3 packets of Cinnamon Spice Instant Oatmeal

3/4 cup chopped nuts (optional)

1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 cup melted butter

Combine apples, cranberries & 3 Tablespoons of flour. Toss to coat. Add 1 cup sugar and mix well. Place in 2-quart casserole dish.

For the topping, combine oatmeal, nuts, 1/2 cup flour, brown sugar, add butter & stir well.

Spoon over fruit mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.