Columbus-born babies ready to cheer on Buckeyes for Beat Michigan Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio– They’re too young to know the alphabet, but the babies at one Columbus hospital are getting an early lesson on O-H-I-O.

Little ones born at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center this week got “Beat Michigan” sleep sack and hat. It’s in honor of the OSU football game against Michigan on Saturday.

At #OSUWexMed, we have the cutest fans in the land! This week (11/20-11/25), all #BuckeyeBabies born at our hospital will receive a "#BeatMichigan" sleep sack & hat to wear while they cheer on @OhioStAthletics this Saturday! #GoBucks #BeatTTUN pic.twitter.com/8dcn5yZKI0 — OSU Wexner Med Ctr (@OSUWexMed) November 22, 2017

Last year, babies at the medical center received another gift, courtesy of Nike: the LeBron James Soldier 10 shoes in red and black.

The Buckeyes take on the Wolverines at noon. Watch all the action on FOX 8 News.

