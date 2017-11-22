Alliance police find explosives, dynamite inside abandoned home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLIANCE, Ohio - Dynamite was found inside a northeast Ohio home Wednesday and police are investigating how it got there and if there were any plans for it.

Police in Alliance say they were actually conducting another investigation when they came across the explosives in a vacant home on West High Street. Originally they were looking for and seized a sawed-off shotgun.

The home had been abandoned for about 10 years, and at one time belonged to the family of the alleged shotgun owner. Investigators found a large amount of explosives inside of an old freezer. They also found a chest freezer filled with sticks of dynamite.

Investigators say it was obvious that the dynamite was inside the home for a long time.

People in surrounding homes were evacuated and a two-block area was blocked off for about 2 and a half hours.

Police say there were 39 sticks of dynamite in the freezer. It was taken away to be disposed of safely.

Police arrested 60-year-old Wesley Mullinix of Alliance. He is being charged with possessing weapons illegally, possessing dangerous ordinance and inducing panic. He is being held on bond and will be arraigned Monday in Alliance Municipal Court.