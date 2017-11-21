‘You don’t have a choice’: Girl says man in truck followed, threatened her in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Police are looking for a man who allegedly was following a 14-year-old girl in Sandusky Friday night.

According to police reports, she was walking in the area of West Monroe and Central Avenue at the time.

The girl told police she was walking to a friend’s house when she noticed a big black pick-up truck driving past her very slowly. She said she noticed it twice more, and it appeared as if the driver, a male, was looking at her.

She said the man inside asked her if she needed a ride. When she said no, he allegedly stopped and said: “You don’t have a choice.”

The girl said she got scared and ran home.

Police notified local jurisdictions to make them aware of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.