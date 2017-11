Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Your house is filled with the aroma of home-cooking, and you can't wait to get downstairs to dig into your favorite dishes.

Friends and family have gathered round, and it's almost time to carve the turkey.

We, of course, are talking about Thanksgiving.

What's your must-have Thanksgiving food? We asked some of our evening crew to share their favorites. Now, we want you to share yours! Comment below on our Facebook post!

From all of us here at FOX 8 ... Happy Thanksgiving!