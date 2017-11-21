‘We fell in love’: 3 siblings taken from abusive home get happy ending

TOLEDO, Ohio — A little boy taken from his home after his father was caught choking him has been given a happy ending.

WTOL reports that Trevor Casey, 21, was arrested during the domestic dispute about a year and a half ago.

The little boy and his brother were taken in by the Martin family. Soon after, their mother gave birth to a baby girl and gave up her parental rights. So the Martins took in the baby so she could be with her brothers.

“Honestly at first we were like no way are we adopting three babies,” adoptive mother, Heather Martin told WTOL. “And then we fell in love with them and we couldn’t see them going anywhere else.”

On Monday, the Martins officially adopted all three children.

“This year has been really something to be thankful for,” Brian Martin told WTOL. “I got married to her this past February- my lovely wife- and today God has put another miracle- 3 miracles on me and I’m just beyond blessed and really it’s emotional because we’re a family. We’re officially a family. ”

