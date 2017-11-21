USA Today: Best places to shop on Black Friday in Ohio are…

It’s the traditional kick-off to the holiday season: Black Friday.

But with all the places to shop, how do you choose?

USA Today has come up with a list of best malls and stores to shop at for each state, and here — the choices are both in Northeast Ohio.

According to USA Today, the best mall to shop at is the Eastwood Mall Complex in Niles. There are 182 stores and 32 restaurants at the location.

The article also suggests shopping at the Big Fun Toy Store in Cleveland Heights “with its variety of lunch boxes, blow-up toys, candy, dolls and classic toys.”

