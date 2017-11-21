U.S. Navy Blue Angels in Cleveland to prep for 2018 air show

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Blue Angels are in town!

Two members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are in Cleveland Tuesday in preparation for the 2018 Cleveland National Airshow at Burke Lakefront Airport.

Blue Angel No. 7 Lt. Andre Webb, of Lawton, Ok., and Blue Angel No. 8 Lt. Dave Steppe, of Birmingham, Ala., will do a flyover in their F/A-18 Hornet aircraft and land at the airport.

The team members are making the advance visit to meet with air show officials and supporting organizations.

The 2018 air show has been set for Sept. 1, 2 and 3.