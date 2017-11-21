× Summit County Sheriff’s lieutenant accused of domestic violence

AKRON, Ohio– A lieutenant with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday night.

Lt. John Grogan was taken to the Medina County Jail for domestic violence, a sheriff’s office spokesman said.

Grogan forced the victim onto a bed and attempted to shove a whole egg into her mouth, according to the police report. The victim told authorities Grogan yelled at her and called her names while she told him to stop.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said there is an ongoing internal investigation into the incident.

Grogan was the mayor of Canal Fulton from 2004 to 2011.