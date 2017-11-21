× Steve Loomis voted out as Cleveland police union president

CLEVELAND- Cleveland police officers have voted out outspoken union president Steve Loomis.

Det. Jeff Follmer confirmed to the I-Team that he won the election. Follmer received 387 votes compared to Loomis’ 349 votes. Follmer said he won by 50 votes and noted turnout was low.

He said he is honored to represent the officers. “I am looking forward to bringing strength and unity to the members,” Follmer said.

Loomis is expected to release a statement soon. Follmer formerly served as union president.