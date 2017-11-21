× Show Info: November 21, 2017

Christmas in Cleveland

The holiday season officially kicks off this weekend in Cleveland!

www.ThisIsCleveland.com

The Giving Doll

The holiday season also puts us in a giving mood. If you’re looking for a way to help out, here’s an idea!

229 college Street

Wadsworth, Ohio 44281

330 336 7246

www.TheGivingDoll.org

www.facebook.com/pg/TheGivingDoll

Maeve’s All Natural

It’s an all natural boost for your skin!

www.maevesallnatural.com

Craft & Antique Co-Op

Our destination today is Painesville!

1871 N Ridge Rd,

Painesville, OH 44077

http://www.craftandantique.com/

Clover Electric

What do you get the guy who has everything? Here’s a couple ideas!

http://www.cloverelectric.com/

The Natural Pet

It’s the beginning of another busy holiday! Remember, our four-legged friends need to be entertained too!

6720 Royalton Road

North Royalton, Ohio 44133

(440) 237-7161

http://thenaturalpetonline.com/

Kiflis Bakery & Café

Can I interest you in something sweet for the holidays?

2018 State Road

Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223

330.926.1999

www.facebook.com/KiflisRestaurantAndBakery

Embassy Health Care

Snow and ice are coming, and with that, a greater chance of taking a spill! Be sure to be aware of your surroundings to prevent yourself from falling!

www.embassyhealthcare.net

Canary Travel

It’s travel Tuesday! We’re hitting the road!

19609 Puritas Rd.

Cleveland, OH 44135

216-252-1000

http://www.canarytravel.com