Second victim of Akron tree-trimming accident dies

AKRON, Ohio – A second person has lost her life after a tree-trimming accident in Akron.

Jessica Richmond, 46, was trimming a tree on Coventry Street in Akron on November 14 when her co-worker accidentally touched a live wire. The surge ejected her from the lift bucket she was in. She was taken to Akron City Hospital in critical condition.

She passed away from her injuries on Sunday, according to family members.

Her partner, George Csikos was electrocuted and found on the lift when emergency crews arrived. The 38-year-old New Franklin man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

