New restaurant to replace Flip Side in Flats East Bank

CLEVELAND– A new restaurant is moving into the Flats East Bank to replace burger joint Flip Side.

Good Night John Boy will serve “good old home cooking” breakfast, lunch and late-night meals. Flip Side’s owners said the new concept is better suited for the entertainment district along the Cuyahoga River.

“Good Night John Boy will have an exciting atmosphere of a welcoming corner bar inspired by the good times of the ‘70s. The ‘Old School’ parties on weekend nights will end with a late night diner-esque food experience,” Flats East Bank said in a news release on Tuesday.

Flip Side closed for renovations on Monday.

When Good Night John Boy opens in the early spring, it will be the 16th bar or restaurants in the Flats East Bank. Recently, the area welcomed new tenants Backyard Bocce, Dante’s Inferno and Thirsty Dog Brewing Company.