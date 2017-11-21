× New best friend for Thanksgiving: Rescue Village waives all pet adoption fees

RUSSELL TOWNSHIP, Ohio– If you’re looking for a new best friend, then the Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village might be able to help.

The animal shelter is waiving all adoption fees on Nov. 22 on kittens, puppies, and adult cats and dogs. Pets come spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines.

Rescue Village will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on the day before Thanksgiving to encourage people to take home a new family member for the holiday.

Those adopting adult dogs between noon and 3 p.m. will also receive a $25 Pet People gift card.

More information on the Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village here

41.446999 -81.337590