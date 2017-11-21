× Lorain County health officials warn of ‘holiday blues’ affecting opioid use

ELYRIA, Ohio– Health officials in Lorain County are warning of the high-risk season for opioid use.

The Lorain County General Health District said the holidays can make people feel stressed or unhappy so they turn to substance use as a coping mechanism.

Fatigue, high expectations and over-commitment can lead to mood swings, and a lack of routine can make people feel isolated.

“The heroin epidemic is affecting people from all walks of life,” said David Covell, LCGHD health commissioner, in a news release on Tuesday. “That’s why it’s important for naloxone to be more available for parents, partners, and all other persons who want to prevent the overdose of a loved one.”

Naloxone, also called Narcan, is a nasal medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. It is available at no cost from the Lorain County General Health District, located on South Murray Ridge Road in Elyria, on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you know someone dealing with addiction, encourage them to call 211 for treatment options.