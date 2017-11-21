LeBron James to lend voice to animated movie ‘Smallfoot’

CLEVELAND– There’s nothing small about LeBron James.

The 13-time NBA All-Star stands at 6 foot 8. Maybe that’s why he’s been cast as a Yeti in the upcoming animated movie “Smallfoot.”

The film, from the creators of “The Lego Movie,” follows a Yeti who is convinced the elusive creatures known as “humans” really do exist.

LeBron posted a photo of his character on Twitter Tuesday morning.

We got a look at LeBron’s acting chops in the 2015 movie “Trainwreck,” appearing alongside Amy Schumer and Bill Hader. But he played himself.

“Smallfoot” also stars Zendaya, Channing Tatum and Danny DeVito. It’s set to be released in September 2018.

