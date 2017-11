​

CLEVELAND — Some of the Cleveland Cavaliers will still be at the Q tonight, but not to play basketball.

They will be giving back by hosting Thanksgiving dinner for families in Cleveland.

Coaches, and players, including Jae Crowder; Channing Frye; Jeff Green; Kyle Korver; and Derrick Rose, are serving dinner to 250 guests from Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s “Project ACT.”

It’s part of the team’s annual “Season of Giving.”

