Garfield Heights police looking for help solving aggravated robbery  

GARFIELD HEIGHTS – Police are searching for two masked men that held clerks at gun point during an aggravated robbery November 10.

The robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station on Turney Road.

Security video from the store shows the first masked robber running into the store, jumping over the counter, and holding a gun to the head of one of the clerks.

A second suspect can then be seen running into the store and he too is holding a gun.

The suspects demanded the one clerk to open the cash drawer and give them the money. One suspect kept telling the clerk to hurry up, according to the police report.

After getting hundreds of dollars in cash, the suspects fled.

The one clerk followed them outside and fired shots into the air to scare the suspects as they were running across the parking lot, the report states.

The clerk was charged with a misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm within the city limits. No one was injured. The clerk is due in court next month.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to search for the robbers.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Garfield Heights Police Department as soon as possible.