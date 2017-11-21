CLEVELAND, Oh -- Front Porch Lights is a Northeast Ohio based band that prides itself on the 'unique listener experience' it offers fans and listeners. The band has an indie rock sound with folk and roots music influences. Click here to learn more about Front Porch Lights.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Front Porch Lights
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Mentor High School Cardinal Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: North Ridgeville High School Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Harvey Red Raider High School Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: One Hit Wonders
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Vermilion High School Marching Band
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Orange High School Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Shooter Sharp & The Shootouts
-
2017 Northeast Ohio trick-or-treat times
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Springfield High School Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Brian Lisik
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Geoffrey Golden
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Modern Gentlemen
-
Police: 4-month-old baby taken, then left on porch during Cleveland car theft