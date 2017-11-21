× Ex-director of Cleveland Community Police Commission indicted on fraud, forgery charges

CLEVELAND– The former director of the Cleveland Community Police Commission is facing a 10-count indictment.

Nicole Junior, 36, is accused of tampering with records, telecommunications fraud, forgery and attempted theft.

The city of Cleveland hired Junior, an attorney from New York City, to lead the community police commission in March 2017.

Junior filed a claim to be reimbursed for moving expenses from New York to Cleveland. According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, she attached a fraudulent invoice for the amount of $7,256.41.

The city processed a check for the full amount. But investigators said an employee with the Cleveland Department of Finance noticed irregularities in her invoices so the check was never sent.

“This individual placed a bet that she was smarter than the City of Cleveland Auditors, and she lost,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, in a news release on Tuesday. “She now has to return to Cleveland to pay her debt.”

The moving company belonged to her mother’s boyfriend and Junior rented a fully-furnished apartment in Cleveland, the prosecutor’s office said.

Junior resigned after she was notified of the issues with her moving expense claims.

The Cleveland Community Police Commission was created as part of the consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice to help reform the city’s division of police. The agreement, reached in 2015, followed a report criticizing Cleveland police for inadequate training and ineffective policies.