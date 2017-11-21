Cuyahoga County bank robberies up this year; FBI asks for help in Maple Heights case

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is asking for help solving a Maple Heights bank robbery.

It happened on Oct. 10 at the Citizens Bank on Broadway Avenue. The FBI said the suspect approached two bank employees in the parking lot and ordered them to open the bank.

The armed robber told the employees not to call police or bad things would happen. According to the FBI, he also told them the money belongs to the bank and is not theirs.

FBI Special Agent Vicki Anderson said there have been 83 bank robberies in Cuyahoga County so far this year. That’s nearly double from two years ago.

There were 74 in 2016, 46 in 2015 and 34 in 2014.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-1400 or the Maple Heights Police Department at 216-662-1234. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available for information leading to the prosecution on the person responsible.

