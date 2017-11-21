Colder temps as we get closer to Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The breezes may have gusted past 30 m.p.h. on Tuesday, but the wind direction (SW) escorted highs into the 50s°F.

Winds will shift into the NW. This will allow a cold wind to push temperatures back into below-normal territory for a few days.

Aside from a recharge of colder air on Wednesday and Thursday, our overall weather looks relatively quiet for the Wednesday through Friday holiday period. That’s wonderful news for anyone driving in the Great Lakes.

