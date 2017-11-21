Cleveland athletes and FOX 8 anchors help ‘feed the need’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- FOX 8 anchors joined forces with the city's professional athletes to provide meals to the less fortunate.

Wayne Dawson, Kristi Capel, Todd Meany and Natalie Herbick helped serve up turkey dinners at TownHall, in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood, on Tuesday for the Feed the Need event.

Also in attendance were Cavs head coach Ty Lue, Cavs shooting guard J.R. Smith, Browns tackle Joe Thomas, Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer, UFC champ Stipe Miocic and Indians catcher Roberto Perez.

TownHall is raising money for the St. Augustine Hunger Center. The Tremont church serves 21,000 people in need on Thanksgiving and provides food year round.

Donations to St. Augustine can be made through staugustine-west14.org or sent to St. Augustine Church, 2486 West 14th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44113.