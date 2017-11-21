Brunswick family loses nearly everything in fire…then the house is robbed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUNSWICK, Ohio - A Medina County family lost nearly everything in a house fire. But that wasn't the end of their troubles.

Right after the fire, a burglar broke into their burned home and took what few items of worth were left.

Although they are happy they escaped the fire with their lives, the family is, to put it simply, incredibly hurt by the robbery.

Fox 8's Jack Shea has their story, above.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Rickard family. You can find it by clicking here.