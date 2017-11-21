× Browns place defenders Ogbah, Meder on injured reserve

CLEVELAND— The Browns signed free safety Justin Currie and promoted end Tyrone Holmes from the practice squad to help their banged-up defense.

They had two open spots on their active roster after placing starting end Emmanuel Ogbah (broken right foot) and tackle Jamie Meder (sprained ankle) on injured reserve. Ogbah and Meder were both injured in Sunday’s 19-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ogbah will undergo surgery, ending his strong second season. He finished with four sacks, 29 tackles and forced two fumbles in 10 starts. Meder made one start and appeared in all 10 games. Last season, he blocked a field goal in the closing minutes against San Diego to help the Browns get their only win.

Cleveland is already missing starting linebacker Jamie Collins, who is done for the season with a torn knee ligament.

Currie spent the final four weeks of last season on Cleveland’s practice squad and was with the team in training camp before being waived.

Holmes has appeared in one game with the Browns this season and spent the past eight weeks on the practice squad.

