Bojangles’ wants to expand into Ohio

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bojangles’ is looking to expand its franchise into Ohio.

According to a press release, the restaurant operator, famous for Southern-inspired recipes, is planning to expand into Cincinnati, Ohio; Louisville, Kentucky; and Evansville, Indiana.

Bojangles’ has also recently announced development agreements with multiple new and existing franchise groups in Florida, Virginia, Georgia and Mississippi.

Bojangles’ Cajun-inspired menu includes fresh hand-breaded chicken; buttermilk biscuits freshly made every 20 minutes; salads; and sandwiches.

For more, click here.