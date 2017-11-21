Bill Martin finds out the results of his DNA ancestry test (sort of)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The evening anchors at Fox 8 are finding out their DNA ancestry!

Earlier this year, our morning anchors learned where their ancestors hailed from, and now it's their evening counterparts' turn.

Each anchor took a DNA ancestry test with Ancestry.com.

For his first test, unfortunately, Bill Martin neglected to read the instructions carefully and he had a cold. And he ate.

That's when we all found out that cold medicine and food will mess up your DNA ancestry results.

On the other hand, the results cooked up by Todd Meany weren't all that inaccurate.

Just kidding Bill! When the results of the second test come in, Fox 8 will of course tell everyone what Bill is really made of. Until then, this was a fun way to go.