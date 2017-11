Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- This map shows the morning rush hour for Monday’s commute. Note that the only lake effect is in eastern Lake County and northern Ashtabula County.

This afternoon looks basically sunny here with all the lake effect out of the picture. Check out our hour-by-hour forecast:

Thanksgiving Week is shaping up to be a cool week. The latest forecast has Thanksgiving Eve, Thanksgiving, and Black Friday quiet yet cool. Stay tuned to our forecasts. We’ll keep you posted!

